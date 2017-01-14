India, Pakistan must resist push from military-industrial complex: Kamala Bhasin

India and Pakistan should resist the push from the military-industrial complex which “makes good money without considering deadly consequences of war”, activist Kamala Bhasin said in Delhi on Saturday.

“Military–industrial complex makes good money without considering deadly consequences of war. Besides, relationship between India and Pakistan is not confined just to ‘hatred’ as portrayed by politicians and media,” she said.

The military–industrial complex is an informal alliance between a nation’s military and the defence industry which supplies arms. There are individuals who also talk about peace and love between the two countries. “Our challenge is to change this general perception and resist the push from military-industrial complex,” she said.

Bhasin, along with Gandhian S N Subba Rao, former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed and retired Col. Virendra Sahai Verma, took part in a discussion after launching the 5th Indo-Pak Peace Calender of Aaghaz-e-Dosti, a Indo-Pak Friendship initiative.

Verma, who had fought the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, said higher leadership in the Armed Forces apart from defending the country should also act responsibly from early stage for settling disputes without war. He also said military doctrine ‘Cold Start’ is not feasible for Indian Army with the present strength.

“Cold Start requires at least three times superiority at the border with Pakistan and the LoC to overcome Pakistan’s army defensive in geographical advantages,” Verma said.