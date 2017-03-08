India, Pakistan legislators discuss tech use for better governance

Lawmakers from India and Pakistan agreed that technology can play an important role in fighting corruption and improving governance in the two countries. They came together for a discussion on lessons on technology for better governance in Dubai yesterday. “Participants underscored that technology has immense potential to improve governance in Pakistan and India. They recognised that while tremendous strides have been made across Pakistan and India in using technology for improved governance, there exists a lot of room for sharing of good practices between the two countries,” according to a statement released after the dialogue.

They said governments while trying to improve the quality of life of their citizens must also maintain the security of data and privacy of citizens.

“The governments must actively encourage individuals, businesses and NGOs to come up with initiatives and interfaces that improve administration and service delivery,” it said.

Lawmakers from Pakistan’s Sindh and Punjab provinces joined Indian counterparts from Assam, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat during the dialogue. Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and another MP Dushyant Chautala were among the prominent faces in the Indian delegation.