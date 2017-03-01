‘Monster now devouring its own creator’: India slams Pakistan at Geneva session

Narendra Modi (right) and Nawaz Sharif Narendra Modi (right) and Nawaz Sharif

In a strong statement at the 34th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, India said the fundamental reason for disturbances in parts of Jammu and Kashmir is the cross-border terrorism aided and abetted by Pakistan.

“Pakistan has created terrorist outfits against India. This monster is now devouring its own creator,” India said in its statement at the session.

“I would also like to point out that Pakistan’s unwarranted references to United Nations Security Council resolutions are grossly misleading as Pakistan was required to vacate the parts of the State of Jammu & Kashmir under its illegal and forced occupation,” Ajit Kumar, India’s ambassador at the United Nations said. India accused Pakistan of carrying out an intense campaign to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir through infiltration and cross-border terrorism.

Members will recognise the irony of a nation that has established a well-earned reputation of being a global epicentre of terrorism holding forth on human rights,” Kumar said.

Relations between India and Pakistan have plummeted to an all-time low after terrorist attacks on army bases in Uri and Pathankot. In September last year, India stated publicly that it carried out ‘surgical strikes’ against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A total of 151 incidents of ceasefire violation were reported on the Line of Control last year.

