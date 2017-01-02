India, Pakistan exchange lists on nuclear installations

(Representational) (Representational)

INDIA AND Pakistan on Sunday exchanged for the 26th consecutive year a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral agreement that prohibits them from attacking each other’s atomic facilities.

“India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991, says the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on January 1 of every calendar year. This is the 26th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries.

The two countries also exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, lists of nationals, including civil prisoners and fishermen, of each country lodged in their respective jails as per provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access, the MEA said.