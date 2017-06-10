India, Pakistan engage in intense mortar shelling along LoC, explosion of mortar shells audible even in Poonch town

An Indian soldiers on guard near Line of Control (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/representational) An Indian soldiers on guard near Line of Control (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/representational)

Fierce exchange of mortar shelling broke out between Indian and Pakistani troops as the latter resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district late Saturday evening.

With Pakistani troops firing 82mm and 120 mortars on the Indian side and the Indian troops equally retaliating, the shelling between the two sides was intense. The explosion of shells was audible even in Poonch town, locals said, adding that they see the sky lit with mortar shells.

The loss of property or casualty on the India side was not known, sources said. They attributed the shelling to continued unsuccessful attempts by Pakistan to push in armed terrorists into the state from across the border.

The shelling in KG sector comes close on the heels of Indian Army killing 13 terrorists trying to infiltrate into Kashmir from across the LoC. Last time, mortar shelling from across the LoC had been reported in KG sector on June 3.

