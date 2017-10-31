India, Pakistan DGMOs discuss LoC firing

Pakistan DGMO alleged that Indian security forces had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control. Pakistan DGMO alleged that Indian security forces had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

In an unscheduled hotline conversation requested by Pakistan army, Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt spoke to his Pakistani counterpart on Monday afternoon and discussed firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement released by the Defence Ministry, “Pak DGMO alleged that Indian security forces had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control. Lt Gen A K Bhatt emphatically stated that retaliatory firing by Indian troops has only been carried out in response to unabated support given by Pak Army to armed terrorists who infiltrate across the border and target Indian Army posts with heavy caliber weapons.

“It is in response to such actions that Indian Army troops retaliate.”

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Inter-Service Public Relations said, “Pakistan DGMO protested on recent deliberate targeting of innocent civilians along LOC resulting into civilian casualties. DGMO Pakistan army said that Indian troops are deliberately targeting innocent civilians including children and said that such deliberate actions are serious concern and violation of 2003 agreement.”

According to the ministry statement, Lt General Bhatt, also “clarified that Indian Army always maintains impeccable standards of professionalism and does not target civilians. On the contrary, Pak Army has employed civilians at the forward posts and accorded permission for permanent locations of civilians in the vicinity of Pak Army posts. These civilians have repeatedly been used for gaining information of our locations and providing guides to the terrorists while crossing the LoC.”

