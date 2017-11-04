India, Pak should take steps to restore peace along LoC: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah (PTI/File) Farooq Abdullah (PTI/File)

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today called on India and Pakistan to take effective and urgent measures to restore peace along the Line of Control (LoC).

He said people on the either side of the LoC bear the brunt of cross-border hostilities and appealed to the two nuclear-powered countries to follow the tenets of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit.

Abdullah, who was re-elected as party president recently, is on four-day tour to border areas of north Kashmir. His first public outreach programme started from Karnah near the LoC in Kupwara district.

He impressed upon India and Pakistan to ensure hassle free movement of people on both sides of the LoC.

