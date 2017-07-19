India-Pak peace will triumph: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (AP Photo) Jammu and Kashmir state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (AP Photo)

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday hoped that “peace and friendship between India and Pakistan would finally triumph acrimony and confrontation” as she visited Kaman Post along the LoC amid a spurt in ceasefire violations. She hoped that the ambit of cross-LoC trade and travel will be expanded for more exchange of people and goods. She described poverty, unemployment and corruption as the biggest enemies of the people of the two countries and suggested pooling of resources to fight them.

“It is a fact that borders cannot be redrawn but they can certainly be made irrelevant with frequent exchange of people, students, artistes and other groups of people,” said Mufti, who visited the post as part of her day-long visit to Baramulla district. She said people of J&K are worst sufferers of tensions along the LoC. “The only way to prevent the loss of lives and destruction of properties, and ensure peace along the borders is to revive the spirit of the 2003 ceasefire, which had brought new hope of peace and prosperity in the lives of the people along the borders from Kathua to Kargil,” she said.

