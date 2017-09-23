India, Pak DGMOs discuss ceasefire violations in Jammu

The DGMOs of India and Pakistan spoke over hotline on Friday. The DGMOs of India and Pakistan spoke over hotline on Friday.

The DGMOs of India and Pakistan spoke over hotline on Friday, with the Pakistani side raising the issue of alleged targeting of its civilians opposite the Jammu sector by Indian troops.

The telephonic talk was initiated on the behest of Pakistan’s DGMO. As per a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations, he raised the “issue of deliberate targeting of Pakistani civilians, residing in vicinity of working boundary.” He also said that “the incident resulted into martyrdom of 6 innocent civilians while 26 were injured.”

The Indian DGMO in response, a defence ministry release said, “highlighted that all Cease Fire Violations in the Jammu Sector were initiated by Pak Rangers and the BSF troops deployed only responded appropriately to them. It was also emphasised that no targeted firing on civilians was carried out by own troops. Apart from these, firing by BSF troops were initiated onto Armed intruders attempting to infiltrate from close proximity of Pak posts along Amritsar Border.”

The Indian DGMO, the statement added, “also put across emphatically that the trend of infiltration along the LoC continued with active support of Pak forward posts impacting peace and tranquility along the LoC and also the internal security situation. This was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targeting of our troops undertaken through cross-border actions duly supported by Pak Army troops.”

