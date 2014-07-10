Will check rise in prices: Govt assures Oppn in LS

The government on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that price rise in the markets would be controlled despite below-normal rainfall this year.

Food minister Ramvilas Paswan told the Lok Sabha that there was no shortage of supplies but hoarders are taking huge cuts and the government has already initiated steps to deal with them sternly.]

The Lok Sabha was debating price rise after a demand from the Opposition Congress. The Congress members, however, walked out after the minister’s statement.

The government has taken several measures, including imposition of minimum export price on onion and potato. Besides, onion and potato have been brought under the ambit of Essential Commodities Act and the Centre was empowering states to take stern action against hoarders.

Despite assurances from the government, the Opposition MPs remained unassuaged. The TMC, which had got involved in a row with the BJP MPs on Tuesday, used the debate to raise the incident. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar attac-ked the BJP for using “foul” language against women MPs in the House. She urged the Chair to take action against MPs who had used objectionable language.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Congress deputy leader Amarinder Singh sought a ban on export of onions to check its rising prices. “Where are the achche din which the BJP had promised during its election campaign?… There has been a 250 per cent increase in the prices of onion, tomatoes and potatoes.” “Have you taken any step against middlemen?” he asked.

CPM’s P Karunakaran also blamed the Congress for the inflation and contended that the UPA government did not take any concrete action to control prices during its 10-year rule. He wanted the NDA regime to spell out if it would reduce excise duty and change the tax structure as promised during the polls.

When Anurag Thakur of the BJP took a dig at Amarinder Singh saying that it was amusing to see maharajas quote prices of vegetables, Sushmita Deb of the Congress asked the treasury benches to say something about the BJP member (Giriraj Singh), from whose house the burglars had taken away Rs 1 crore.

