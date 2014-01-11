Will approach court if FIR not filed in snoopgate: Pradeep Sharma

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Suspended IPS officer Pradeep Sharma on Saturday reiterated that he would approach the court if the complaint given by him against Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others in the snooping scandal is not converted into an FIR.

“Earlier, they (those defending Modi) had said that I was harassing the woman in question. Now, when I have gone to file a complaint, they are trying to come out with such wild allegations that my phone was tapped to find out about corruption,” Sharma told reporters amidst unconfirmed reports that the government has filed an affidavit before Retd Justice Sugnya Bhatt commission.

However, the state finance minister and government spokesperson Nitin Patel, when asked about filing of any such affidavit, said, “I have no knowledge about it.”

“I am hundred per cent sure that by now they would have prepared paperwork in this regards,” Sharma said.

“If they were trying to find out about my corruption, then why do the tapes (that were released) show that the said woman and his family was snooped,” Sharma said.

“The government should also declare how many officials have been put under surveillance for corruption since the state was formed,” he said.

He maintained that he would approach court if FIR is not filed against Modi, Shah and others by Gujarat police.

Two investigative news portals, Cobrapost.com and Gulail.com, had claimed on November 15, 2013 that former minister of state for Home in Gujarat government, Amit Shah had ordered illegal surveillance of a woman at the behest of one “Saheb”.

