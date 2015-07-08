Vyapam Scam: Congress insists on Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe

After Chouhan announced that he would request the High Court for a CBI inquiry, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the statement shows the “lack of intention and disinterest”.

The Congress on Tuesday dismissed as “hogwash” the Madhya Pradesh government’s plea to the High Court seeking its direction to institute a CBI probe into the Vyapam admission tests scam. The opposition party, which has been demanding a CBI probe, said it wants the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI investigation and reiterated its demand for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s removal.

After Chouhan announced that he would request the High Court for a CBI inquiry, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the statement shows the “lack of intention and disinterest” on the part of the Chief Minister. “If he was in fact as sensitive as he claims to be, then he should have written to the Home Minister recommending a CBI inquiry under the relevant provisions of the CBI manual and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946,” he said.

“The Congress rejects this upfront as it is nothing but hogwash and only an attempt to ease the mounting pressure of public opinion. It is because of this anticipated passing the parcel between the Centre and the state, which are two sides of the same coin, that the Congress has sought a Supreme Court monitored CBI inquiry,” he said.

Scindia parried a question on whether the Congress does not have faith or trust in the High Court. “If the Madhya Pradesh government really wants transparency, then it should not be opposing to a Supreme Court monitored probe,” he said.

The Congress said the belated decision to urge the High Court to hand over the probe to the CBI was taken under pressure because the party had approached the Supreme Court.

Scindia said, “Mysterious murders to shield financial beneficiaries and disrupt the investigations from reaching the kingpin of the scam are refusing to let up.” Referring to Uma Bharti, he said, “We have a Union Minister saying she is scared for her own and her supporters’ security.”

