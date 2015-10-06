Idol immersion row: Varanasi protest turns violent, vehicles torched, many injured

Protesters clash with police in Varanasi on Monday. Avishek Gupta

Over a dozen vehicles, including police jeeps and a few shops, were torched while several policemen and protesters sustained injuries as they clashed during the Anyay Pratikar Yatra organised by sadhus in Varanasi district’s Godaulia area on Monday evening.

Some mediapersons were also injured in the incident. Heavy forces have been deployed in the areas from where violence was reported.

The district administration, initially, imposed curfew in four areas — Laksa, Chowk, Dashashwamedha and City Kotwali. However, it was lifted late at night after the Varanasi district magistrate and other officials took stock of the situation. “The curfew, imposed this evening in areas, has been lifted. Schools will remain closed on Tuesday,” said a police spokesperson.

“The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained,” said Inspector General (Varanasi Zone) Amrender Singh Sengar.

Monday’s yatra was held in response to the police lathicharge on Swami Avimukteshwarananda and other devotees on the intervening night of September 22 and 23. The lathicharge followed a nearly 30-hour blockade on Godaulia Chowk, when the sadhus had insisted on immersing Ganesha idols in the Ganga. The administration had stopped them from doing so citing a Allahabad High Court order banning immersion in the river.

On Monday, police used teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge in a bid to disperse the mob. Sources said, the yatra, led by Swami Avimukteshwarananda — disciple of Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Sarasawati —started in the afternoon at Maidagin Town Hall. In his address, Avimukteshwarananda attacked the state government for allegedly trying to clamp down on Hindu religious rituals and reiterated that idols would be immersed in the Ganga.

As the sadhus marched ahead, supported by a crowd of several thousands, they also carried an idol of Lord Shiva. Before the procession could reach Godaulia Chowk, a sizeable crowd had gathered. Around 4.30 pm, unidentified persons started pelting stones on the policemen.

This created a stampede-like situation. Those who had gathered at the spot, including women and children, got caught in the ensuing melee.

As police resorted to lathicharge to control the stone-pelters, unidentified youths set many police vehicles on fire. At least three police jeeps, over five motorcycles and some shops were set afire. Many policemen and several passersby were injured in stone-pelting. One PAC constable was reported seriously injured.

Following this, the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. “The situation was worse for women devotees, who were on their way to Dashashwamedha Ghat. They, along with children, got caught in the cross-fire and many did not have a place to hide,” said an eyewitness. Many rushed towards the ghat to take shelter.

With the crowd having already swelled, the police and district administration decided to impose curfew. Shops in many areas like Sonarpura, Madanpura, Jangambari, Bulanala and Neechi Bagh — through which the procession was supposed to pass —were already closed. Following the curfew, other surroundings areas were also blocked.

