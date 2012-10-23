UPA to soon figure in Guinness Book for surpassing all records of corruption: Badal

Blaming the Congress-led UPA government for rampant corruption,particularly among Union Ministers,who he said had amassed ill-gotten wealth disproportionate to their known assets,the amount of which was roughly equivalent to the seven times annual budget of the state,Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal Monday said that UPA government would soon find mention in the Guinness Book of World Records for surpassing all records of corruption.

Addressing a public rally organised by the state BJP unit in Bhoa in the district,Badal said that nowadays even UPA ministers close relatives were neck deep in corruption.

Citing CWG scam,he said it was a shameful reality that in the tenure of this government,ministers have shamelessly plundered public money and even the pious field of sports has not been exempted from this open loot and illegal minting of the money.

The chief minister further said that the anti-people policies of the Congress party,which has ruled the country for the longest period,were responsible for a number of social maladies like poverty,unemployment,illiteracy and corruption.

Training guns at Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi for blowing the issue of drug addiction out of proportion,the chief minister asked Rahul to introspect as to who was to blame for the sorry state of affairs. He underlined that it was the Centre,which exercised absolute control over the Border Security Force and other para-military forces manning the international border,which have failed miserably in checking the inflow of drugs into the state. Badal said that the immature and novice approach of Rahul Gandhi would not help the Congress in any way in the coming Lok Sabha polls but would rather prove to be a shot in arm for the ruling SAD-BJP alliance.

Badal reiterated that Congress had always meted out step motherly treatment to the opposition-ruled states in general and Punjab in particular. He said Union Ministers belonging to Congress were acting arbitrarily by diverting Central grants and projects to their home states whereas other states are being deprived of their legitimate share of central funds. It was the height of discrimination that Punjab was wrongfully deprived off the drought relief fund despite our farmers having suffered due to late arrival of monsoon this year, he added.

Earlier,the Chief Minister visited the residence of the late SGPC member Jathedar Dilbagh Singh at Pathankot,who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He offered condolences to Singhs family members.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App