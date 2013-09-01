Uddhav takes a dig at PM: Show aggression against Pak,China

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over his aggressive stance in Rajya Sabha on Friday,Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the prime minister never showed such resolve when troops of Pakistan and China repeatedly infiltrated into Indian territory.

Instead of showing aggression to opposition leaders; I wonder why Prime Minister Manmohan Singh does not show similar aggression to Pakistan or China who repeatedly infiltrate into Indian soil, Uddhav said at Ramtek.

The prime minister and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley on Friday exchanged sharp words,with Singh attacking the Opposition for disruptions in Parliament.

Meanwhile,Uddhav dismissed reports that his party was ready to cede Ramtek Lok Sabha seat to its alliance partners BJP and RPI (Athavale) in 2014 elections.

Shiv Sena and these two parties had come together ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections last year under the banner of Maha Yuti (grand alliance). Uddhav was addressing party workers at the temple town of Ramtek,40 kms from here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App