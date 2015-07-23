Two militants killed, two jawans injured in gunfight near LoC

An attempt of infiltration by heavily armed militants was foiled on July 22 and 23 by the Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control.

The army on Thursday claimed to have foiled another infiltration bid in North Kashmir’s Tangdhar Sector and killed two infiltrators. Two soldiers were injured in the gunfight. Their conditions are stable now.

An army spokesperson said that an attempt of infiltration by heavily armed militants was foiled on July 22 and 23 by the Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control.

“The bodies of two militants have been recovered,” said the spokesperson. “The identification is yet to be carried out.”

The spokesperson said that movement of the infiltrators was spotted along the Line of Control on the evening of July 22. “The counter infiltration grid immediately picked up the militants and kept them under constant surveillance till they reached within firing range,” he said. “The gunfight resulted in elimination of two militants and splinter injuries to one Army officer and a soldier whose condition is now stable.”

According to the army, in the ongoing operation, two AK 47 Rifles and two rucksacks have been recovered.

On July 12, the army had claimed to foil infiltration attempt and killed three militants in North Kashmir’s Keran sector.