Two Maoists gunned down in Orissa

Two Maoist commanders were killed by Orissa police in an encounter at Munugulluvalsa village in Koraput district bordering Andhra Pradesh. Officials said a small team of District Voluntary Force led by additional SP Santosh Kumar Mall tracked down the two Maoists in a camp near Munugulluvalsa.

When the team asked the Maoists to surrender, they opened fire. One Maoist, Narender, was the first to die in the exchange. The other, Dumbri, holed up in a house, was killed 20 minutes later.

Others in the camp escaped. The cops seized a carbine, a sten gun, two magazines and a grenade from the spot.

Senior police officials said Narender and Dumbri, both in the ranks of Divisional Committee Member were from Andhra Pradesh. Both were members of Koraput-Srikakulam divisional committee of Andhra-Orissa Border Special Zonal Committee.

Police said Narender, 55, was active in Malkangiri and was brought to Koraput-Andhra border two years ago. He was not promoted due to ill health. Dumbri, 35, joined the organisation more than a decade ago. Both carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh each on their heads announced by Orissa and Andhra Pradesh police. Both were believed to be involved in last year’s Pottangi landmine blast in which 4 BSF personnel were killed.

This is the third big encounter in a year. On August 23 last year, a team of DVF and SOG killed Maoist Madhav alias Golla Ramullu, a member of Andhra-Orissa Border Malkangiri Maoist Divisional Committee.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App