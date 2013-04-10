Two held for ceremonial firing that left 14-yr-old dead in Jind

The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a Sonepat resident whose weapon was alleged used by his friend in ceremonial firing,during a marriage function in Jind last week,that left a 14-year-old dead. Rajpal was also produced in court,from where he was sent to judicial custody.

The incident dates back to April 1,when 14-year-old Neeraj was hit by pellets of a bullet fired from a 12 bore rifle. Neeraj was among a group of children,who were picking coins and currency that were being thrown in the air by the grooms relatives.

When the wedding procession was approaching the marriage hall in Jinds Pillukhera Mandi village,the grooms relative Sandeep took out a rifle and began firing in the air. Police said Neeraj was hit by one of the pellets fired from the rifle. He was rushed to hospital,where he succumbed to his injuries the next morning. Sandeep was arrested by police on the same day and has been booked on charges of causing death due to negligence and under provisions of the Arms Act.

Police also noted that the rifle belonged to Rajpal and began to hunt for him. He was finally arrested on Tuesday. It was an accidental gunshot that claimed Neerajs life. Despite our stern instructions not to indulge in so called ceremonious firing during weddings,people do not listen and such accidents take place. Innocent people have to bear the brunt of such violators of law. We have arrested both the accused involved in the case, said Inspector Maya Ram,SHO at Pillukhera Police Station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App