TRS members create uproar in Lok Sabha over special powers to Governor

Members in Lok Sabha from Telangana on Monday strongly opposed a Central directive to the state government giving the Governor special powers to ensure law and order in Hyderabad, but Home Minister Rajnath Singh denied any violation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, which had witnessed a brief adjournment during Question Hour, TRS leader Jitendra Reddy said the Home Ministry’s recent letter has come as a bolt from the blue for the new state.

He said in the letter, the Union Home Ministry has given the powers of law and order to the Governor which is like imposition of Governor’s rule and taking away the powers of Chief Minister.

Reddy was supported by his party colleagues as AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi threatened to storm the Well dubbing the Central move as “unconstitutional”.

Reddy said at a time when the Centre needed to boost the energy of the new state by giving “Farex and Cerelac”, such directions are being issued.

The Home Minister then clarified that the Central directive was as per the Section 8 of the provision of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act which gives special responsibility to the Governor to protect life, liberty and property of those living in common capital of Hyderabad.

Singh said it is the responsibility of the Governor to ensure law and order, internal security and security of vital institutions.

The Home Minister said the Act says the Governor will consult the Council of Ministers of Telangana and exercise his individual judgement while taking any action.

He said that what the Centre has issued an advisory and has not violated the Act in any manner.

As agitated TRS members were planning to disrupt the proceedings, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for lunch.

