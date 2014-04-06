Time to move on: US on ties with India

The US has said that it was time to get past the recent tensions with India and the two sides should move on, days after arrest of an American police officer at New Delhi airport for possessing bullets.

“We’ve said we want to get past some of the tensions that have been there over the past several months and move on,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Marie Harf said. She was responding to questions about the arrest of New York Police Department officer Manny Encarnacion, 49, at New Delhi airport on March 11 for possessing three bullets. “We can’t get into the specific case because of privacy considerations,” she told reporters on Friday.

“I think we feel like we’ve moved past this and hope the Indians have as well,” Harf said, adding that is a very close and a trusted partner. “I can’t share any more about this individual because of the privacy concerns.”

New York Congressman Peter King termed the arrest as “politically motivated” in response to the arrest of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade and has asked the State Department to seek the release of the officer. Encarnacion has been charged with violating the Indian Arms Act of 1959 and faces up to seven years in prison. He is forbidden from leaving India till his case is settled. His next court appearance is on April 17.

