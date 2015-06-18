Sopore Killings must stop, CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed tells security agencies

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed emphasized upon the security agencies to infuse a greater sense of security among the people.

In the backdrop of series of civilian killings in North Kashmir’s Sopore town, J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on Wednesday asked security agencies to take steps so that targeted killings in the town and its adjoining areas will be stopped.

Chief Minister on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Unified Headquarters that was attended by the top brass of the all the security agencies.

In the meeting, the officials briefed chief minister about the overall situation along the Line of Control and International border.

In the meeting, sources said threadbare discussion was held over Sopore town where six civilians have been killed by unidentified gunmen since May 25.

Expressing concern over the targeted killings, Mufti emphasized upon taking all measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future. “Chief Minister shared the concern about the incidents that have taken place in Sopore,’’ an official spokesman said, adding that officials of various security agencies assured the chief minister that all efforts will be made to apprehend those who are responsible for these civilian killings. Chief Minister was also briefed about the people who were attacking civilians in the town.

Mufti also reviewed the arrangements for smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. In the meeting, chief minister also highlighted the priorities of the government, in particular good governance, transparency and corruption-free administration. The Chief Minister emphasized upon the security agencies to infuse a greater sense of security among the people.

Meanwhile, against the series of killings in Sopore town, Kashmir observed a complete strike on Wednesday. Both the factions of Hurriyat Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front had called for a shutdown. Shops and business establishments remained closed and only private transport was plying on the roads.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police put out “wanted” posters of “two Hizbul Mujahideen militants”, claiming that they were “responsible” for the deaths. The posters announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of the two alleged militants, both residents of Sopore town.

Separatist leaders, however, have blamed agencies for carrying out targeted killings. Meanwhile, Station House Officer, Sopore has been shifted and new officer has been deputed to the town. Sources said that security grid in the town and its neighbourhood has been strengthened and two senior officials have also been deputed to the officials who are working in the town.