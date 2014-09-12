‘Talks can resume if Pak responds properly’

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the talks between India and Pakistan can be resumed if the neighbouring country “responds properly”, hours after Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit said that time had come for making a “new beginning” in bilateral ties.

“If Pakistan responds properly, talks can be held,” Singh told reporters in Bhuj in Gujarat. Singh is in Bhuj as part of a two-day tour to border posts to assess the situation along the international border with Pakistan.

The Home minister said India wants to improve its relations with Pakistan. “Neighbour is neighbour. Friends can be changed but neighbours cannot be changed. We also want that our relations with our neighbour improves,” he said.

Singh’s conciliatory remarks come days after his statement on September 2 that “unless Pakistan stops terrorism and violence, no dialogue is possible.” He is scheduled to travel to Kathmandu for the SAARC Home ministers meeting on September 17-18, which is also likely to be attended by Pakistan interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The Home Minister’s statement came days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that there are no full stops in diplomacy, but only commas and semi-colons.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit on Thursday, while inaugurating the lifestyle exhibition at Delhi, said he “could not agree more” with Swaraj’s comment.

“I cannot agree more because in diplomacy, you need to keep the doors ajar… Unfortunately, we have a chequered history of our relations with India; but the time has come that we walk past the narratives of the past and make a new beginning,” Basit said, adding that India was a “very important neighbour”.

Basit said he often tells his Indian friends that when “our two countries come together, sky is the limit”. “We can benefit from each other and if we were to establish a relationship that is based on mutual respect and mutual benefits, there is no way we cannot really perform miracles,” he said.

At the exhibition, jointly organised by FICCI and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the Pakistan High Commissioner said the Kashmir floods were a “terrible disaster”.

“I think our two leaders have exchanged letters and let’s hope that authorities on both sides are working to overcome the challenge,” he said.

India had cancelled the Foreign secretary-level talks on August 25, as the Pakistan envoy met Hurriyat leaders before the talks.

