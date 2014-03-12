Supreme Court asks Law Commission to define what constitutes hate speech

The court also sought the Commission to ascertain if actions could be taken against politicians and parties for making such speeches.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to the Law Commission the issues pertaining to hate speeches delivered by politicians.

A bench led by Justice B S Chauhan asked the Law Commission to examine as to what would constitute the term “hate speech” since there was no explicit definition of this term in any statute.

The court was hearing a PIL by NGO Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan, which had sought to restrain leaders from making hate speeches.

