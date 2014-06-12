Streetlights, power backup, chemical toilets in tent that is an assembly

From the basic facilities of electricity and toilets to the furniture and fittings necessary for an event of the import of an assembly session, every bit of infrastructure is in place at Vidhan Sabha Mandap, the tent serving as the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Gairsain.

The tent measures 100 feet by 80 and is 24 feet high. Inside, the well of the House is marked out. Mikes are fitted on the podium, with a sound control system in place. The pedestal and the ceilings have fans, and across the tent are 85-watt CFL lights shaped like globes. The floor is carpeted in red and green while two clocks tick on the walls. The tent’s various wings include chemical toilets, visitor and press galleries, a lobby for MLAs and chambers for the chief minister, the speaker, the deputy speaker, the parliamentary affairs minister, the leader of the opposition and the chief secretary.

Business is never other than usual. Answers to questions raised by MLAs are being immediately prepared, with officials having brought stacks of government files.

Outside are streetlights, A generator for 125 KW, brought from Dehradun, stands by. Six sets of tower lights, meant for disaster management, are also on the premises. Jal Sansthan has laid temporary water pipelines. Fire brigade units are on duty. Putting the arrangements together was fast work. “I reached here on June 4. I was asked to complete all these by June 7,” said Sanjay Singh, owner of Dehradun-based event management agency Real Host.

A challenge was providing the facilities that protocol demands. “We provided a separate exit route for the speaker,” he cited an example.

He got the five chemical toilets transported from Ludhiana by truck. “Chemical toilets were required to prevent a stink. To shut out noise, “we used pedestal fans with plastic blades”. He had entered the Dehradun Assembly building on June 2, and “I have tried to make a replica”.

Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal camped at Gairsain since June 7 to oversee preparations and is happy with the results. “A mistake could have sent out a wrong message. So, I was extra careful,” he said.

One effort has been timely printing of the agenda every day. “The system is in place. The agenda is distributed among MLAs on time,” he added.

“I wanted to see a session of Uttarakhand assembly hosted in the hills,” he said. He hopes to see a proper assembly building at Gairsain soon.

