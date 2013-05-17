State to put Arunachal back in class X India map

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) promised action Thursday against all those responsible for an India map in the class X geography and economics textbook that showed a substantial part,including Tawang, of Arunachal Pradesh in China. It apologised and promised to rectify the mistake in the chapter India and its neighboring countries before the start of the new academic year.

The board has instructed all nine Balbharati depots to immediately stop sale of the book.

The mistake will be corrected in unsold textbooks,about 1.2 lakh of which are in English and around 8.71 lakh in Marathi.

Krishna B Patil,MSBSHSE secretary,said the error occurred when size of the map was reduced. Action will be taken against all,including the printer,publishers,editors/pagemakers, he said.

Till date,1.17 lakh textbooks in English and 4.71 lakh in Marathi containing the map have been sold. The board could swap the books for ones with a corrected map or may instruct schools to tell students to correct the mistake.

Balbharati depots will superimpose the corrected map on the erroneous one in unsold books. Students who have already purchased the books may be asked to collect copies of the corrected map from Balbharati depots or schools and stick over the erroneous one.

Meanwhile,ABVP protested at the Mumbai divisional office of MSBSHSE. It demanded the state government apologise to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and suspend members of the board of studies that approved the book.

