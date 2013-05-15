State fixes 10% quota for NRIs in PUDA housing,industrial plans

Punjab government Tuesday said 10 per cent quota has been fixed for NRIs in states new housing and investment policy to make them a partner in states progress and prosperity. It has also set up a separate link for fast track approval in the industrial investment portal.

Punjab has set aside 10 per cent quota for Punjabi Diaspora in all PUDA approved schemes and industrial estates under new housing and investment policy, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said after reviewing various schemes with NRI Affairs Minister Bikram Singh Majithia

Impressing upon the need to take care of NRI families,sukhbir said he had issued directions to increase marriage registration officers from 22 to 190 so as to expedite the registration of their marriages. He said that earlier only DROs were empowered to register the marriages but now the powers have been delegated to all tehsildars and naib tehsildars.

Describing compulsory registration of marriages and human smuggling Acts as path breaking move,he said,state government will be able to tackle fraudulent marriages by NRIs and the menace of illegal travel agents playing with the lives and hard earned money of Punjabi youth.

Meanwhile,Majithia said the state government was in the process of taking a new decisions,in which an NRI can get tenant evicted from multiple properties.

Meeting the long pending demands of NRIs to guard their properties in Punjab,Majithia informed the Deputy Chief Minister that a state owned undertaking Punjab Ex-servicemen Corporation (PESCO) would supply professionally trained ex-servicemen for this purpose on a nominal payment.

He said NRIs during their visit to Punjab can also seek deployment of these guards for personal security,adding,has PESCO been asked to raise a separate battalion for NRIs.

One more NRI police station has been opened in NRI dominant districts including Amritsar,he said,adding that instructions have already been issued to seek approval of DSP before registering any FIR against NRI to check bogus complaints.

The Home Department informed that Punjab and Haryana High Court has been requested to set up three Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Courts at Moga,Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur and an Appellate Court at Jalandhar for civil and criminal cases of NRIs and requisite funds have been provided for the same.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App