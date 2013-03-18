Six held for robbery,fraud in Gurgaon

Six members of a gang were arrested by the Crime Branch near Leisure Valley Park in Gurgaon on Saturday night. The police received a tip-off about the gang that had been involved in several cases of dacoity and cheating in Delhi and NCR.

Police said the arrested gang members,Vijay Mukhiya alias Rahul,Kamesh Mahato,Lalit Kumar,Rakesh Kumar,Sanjay Kumar and Siddiqui Ali,were planning to loot a petrol pump near the park on Saturday.

When we asked them to surrender,they fired at us. The exchange of fire lasted a couple of minutes,and the six were arrested. The gang had been operating in Delhi and NCR for the past six months, a police officer said.

An FIR has been filed against the six men,under Sections 399 & 402 (dacoity),332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant),353 (assault),186 (obstruction of public servant from doing his/her duty) and 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Crime Branch has recovered knives,daggers,14 mobile phones,wallets with cash,SIM cards,two vehicles,watches,six ATM cards,Metro travel cards,PAN cards,passbooks and voter cards from the gang members. Police said the men revealed the names of around 35-40 other gang members,who operate in four groups. The groups operate under kingpins Ramesh Chauhan,Mukesh Bihari,Ranjit alias Kalia and Santosh,police said.

Further investigations revealed that the groups operated at Gurgaon bus stand,Kapashera border,Badarpur border,Ballabgarh bus stand,Delhi and Gurgaon railway stations and Sector-37 Noida.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Duggal said: The gang members would befriend natives of Bihar,Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal on the pretext of helping them out. They would target poor people. They have withdrawn cash from stolen ATM cards. They would also act as government officers,drive the customers around in a Maruti car and demand cash by threatening to kill them,mostly in areas such as Anand Vihar,Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar.

Police are investigating the case and plan to nab other gang members soon. Most gang members are natives of Madhubani and Sitamarhi in Bihar.

