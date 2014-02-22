Show(biz) and Tell

Sometimes, actors feel it necessary to write. Most have mixed success. While David Niven’s memoirs were well received, Charles Chaplin’s My Autobiography is about as lively as a dirge, sadly lacking in the bathos of its bowler-hatted creator. More recently, Ethan Hawke has subjected us to his Salinger-tinted offerings. Most actors, it would appear, write out of a mammoth sense of self-absorption. And the act of being in the limelight doesn’t always make an easy transition to the page.

Yet that is what Khalid Mohamed tries to do in his compilation of short stories, Faction — the title itself seems to suggest “lights, camera, fiction”. In this collection of stories by “22 film personalities”, the performance in front of a camera seems to be transcribed in text. The result is a heavily melodramatic collection of stories, where many of the authors are clearly more at ease in a different idiom. Mohamed says some of the stories were written by the celebrities themselves, while others were told to him. He is tactfully silent on which stories have been narrated and which ones written.

Only a few of the authors seem engaged in the act of storytelling. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Love on the 7:45 AM local’, despite lapses into the mawkish, invokes the madness and the romance of Mumbai’s famous local trains. Ashutosh Gowariker summons an entertaining ghost story while Basu Chatterji’s vignette of a Muslim family in Mumbai comes with a Bollywood-style twist at the end. Ashok Kumar’s ‘A Calcutta Story’, set in a newly independent India, gives readers a glimpse of a world that has all but disappeared. It is also a refreshingly unheroic account of 1947, and readers might be glad to know that ordinary, private lives were being led even as the country met its tryst with destiny. Farah Khan’s reminiscences of her grandmother, meanwhile, are tender but energetic.

Other actors, however, assume you would like nothing better than to listen to the genealogies of their success. So a number of the stories read like award speeches — difficult circumstances, disapproving fathers, the move to Bombay, years of gritted teeth, then stardom and a thank-you note to the family. Among the younger lot, Sonam Kapoor recounts the travails of Saloni, a chubby teenager with a film star for a father, Deepika Padukone receives a midnight gift from a former lover and Varun Dhawan admits that acting has replaced his libido.

Perhaps, inevitably, the star of this collection from Bollywood is Bombay itself. The crowded, rain-lashed city rises up in story after story, like a recurring dream. Its cramped apartments, its dusty train windows, its secret alleys, its crumbling bungalows have been the stuff of hope and desire for nearly all the authors. Inscribed in the life of this city, even the most self-absorbed actor becomes endearing. Show town’s people are best viewed amid the sets of show town itself.

