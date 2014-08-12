Selfie attempt atop stationary train claims Kerala teen’s life

A 14-year-old boy who had sustained serious burn injuries while attempting a selfie from the top of a stationary train died on Monday.

The incident was reported from Palakkad district in Kerala.

The victim has been identified as Shihabudeen, son of Moitheen, a native of Chalissery in Palakkad.

Last week, Shihabudeen had clambered over a stationary goods train to click his photograph.

While he was attempting for selfie, the boy accidentally came into contact with an overhead electric line leading to 60 per cent burn injuries, which ultimately led to his death on Monday night.

Similar deaths have been repeatedly reported from Kerala in the past. In May, a teenager was knocked down by a running train while he was clicking a selfi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App