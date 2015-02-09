Jammu and Kashmir: Section 144 imposed in Srinagar on anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging

Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru

Several separatists leaders were detained or put under house arrest and prohibitory orders clamped in Srinagar in the wake of protests called by them on the second anniversary of execution of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru on Monday.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in Safakadal, Maharaj Gunj, Khanyar, Rainawari and Nowhatta police station areas in the old city and Maisuma police station area in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.

“Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in these areas for maintaining law and order,” said Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Farooq Ahmad Lone.

Share This Article Related Article Restrictions in parts of Srinagar, Shopian

Restrictions in parts of Srinagar, Shopian Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatist-called protests

Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatist-called protests Shutdown call by separatists affects normal life, restrictions imposed in Srinagar

Shutdown call by separatists affects normal life, restrictions imposed in Srinagar Sunjwan attack: Intel agencies had warned of possible JeM terror strike

Sunjwan attack: Intel agencies had warned of possible JeM terror strike J&K: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar, Shopian to prevent separatist march

J&K: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar, Shopian to prevent separatist march J-K: Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar, Anantnag

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence on Sunday evening and lodged at Kothibagh police station, police said.

“After a thorough medical examination, Malik was shifted to Central Jail,” a police official said. Hurriyat leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and Ayaz Akbar were among those put under house arrest to prevent them from staging any protests.

Residents of old city said police and paramilitary CRPF have been deployed in large numbers while many lanes and bylanes have been sealed by concertina wires.

Life in rest of Kashmir valley was also affected as separatist groups in Srinagar called for a strike on Monday and on February 11 on the anniversaries of hanging of Guru and JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat respectively.

Hardline Hurriyat Conference and JKLF have called for the general strike and announced programme of sit-ins on the two days. While Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013 inside Tihar Jail in Delhi, Bhat was executed on February 11, 1984.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App