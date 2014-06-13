Security at 3 UP disputed sites to be beefed up

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to sanction more forces and technological solutions for three disputed religious sites in Uttar Pradesh following a request by the state government.

Security at the disputed Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi and Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura will be enhanced following a security audit, which suggested gaps in the present system.

The three sites are being guarded by the Central reserve Police Force, which works under the MHA. The decision was taken at a meeting held Thursday chaired by Union Home Secretary Anil Goswami. More CCTV cameras and other electronic devices will be put in place as per the new security drill which will be carried out at the religious sites.

