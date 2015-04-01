SC rejects Jat quota plea for PG medical, dental courses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by a group of Jat students seeking benefits of reservation under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in the ongoing process of admission in post-graduate medical and dental courses.
“No vested rights could be created under the notification (of March 4, 2014) as it was already held that such rights would be subject to outcome of the writ petitions (challenging government’s order on Jat reservation),” a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman said.
It pointed out that all such rights were subject to the result of the writ petition, which had been decided by the judgment on March 17. The bench had on May 17 quashed the notification granting OBC status to Jats in nine states and ruled that “caste” and “historical injustice” cannot blind a state in according backward status to a community.
However, the court said the admissions of candidates under the Jat quota, which are already completed, would remain effective as their rights had been “crystalised”.
