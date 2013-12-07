Sarada scam: Kunal Ghosh remanded to seven days police custody in cheating case

Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh was on Saturday remanded to seven days’ police custody by a local court in a fresh case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Madhumita Ghosh remanded Ghosh to seven days’ police custody in connection with a case lodged against him under the sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was filed by an investor on April 22 this year. He was arrested on November 23 by the Bidhannagar police in the Saradha Group ponzi scam.

Ghosh,the CEO of Saradha Group’s media arm,was earlier charged by the Bidhannagar police under sections 420(cheating),406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (conspiracy) of the IPC.

The Bidhannagar police made the arrest on a complaint filed by the general manager of a Saradha Group company,Broadcast Worldwide against Ghosh.

