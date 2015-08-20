RSS model of education kills creativity, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “destroying creativity” by imposing an “RSS and BJP model of education”, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday that the midnight crackdown and arrest of protesting students at Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, was a “symbol” of what is happening across the country.

“FTII is a symbol. It is happening across the country… Wherever Modi and RSS’s thinking is not being maintained, people are being suppressed,” Rahul said in Amethi.

He said “this thinking” has started facing revolt and the government would collapse under the pressure of protests like that by the ex-servicemen on the One Rank One Pension issue and by the students who are opposing appointments at FTII.

“Jo party Hindustan ko chala rahi hai, jiske PM hain…RSS ke log..Golwalkar…Gandhi ji ke virodh mein khade hue they (The PM and his party which is ruling the nation (are) from RSS…they stood against Gandhiji),” Rahul said.

He added that the Vyapam scam was not just a case of corruption, as many believe, but also reflected a systematic degradation in the education system.

