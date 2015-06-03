Rita A Teaotia named commerce secy, Pradeep Kumar Pujari is new power secretary

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the appointment of 17 secretaries on Tuesday.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Rita A Teaotia has been named the new commerce secretary, Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer Rajiv Nayan Choubey has been appointed the civil aviation secretary and Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Pujari has been named the power secretary.

Among other appointments, Satyanarayan Mohanty was appointed secretary general of the NHRC while Vinay Sheel Oberoi was named secretary, Department of Higher Education in the HRD ministry. Ameising Luikham was appointed secretary, Department of Public Enterprises and V Somasundaran was named secretary, Women and Child Development, among others.

