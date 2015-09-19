Himachal tunnel collapse: Drilling resume after snag in rig

Rescue work in progress the under construction tunnel at Panaul in Bilaspur. (Source: Express photo by Lalit Kumar)

After fixing a snag in the rig deployed for vertical drilling of the under-construction tunnel, the operation to rescue three trapped workers, resumed early on Saturday morning.

A team of 35 NDRF men is already at standby to enter the tunnel once the engineering personnel gives them a green signal. Latest report suggests, the boring of the tunnel may take another 8 to 10 hours.

Says Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Mansi Sahay Thakur, “The work resumed for drilling of the bore vertically this morning. Nearly 35.5 meter of the boring has been completed. Horizontally also, we have covered 53 meters and there is a considerable progress. All fingers are crossed. The NDRF is at position.”

A family member of one the trapped workers camping at the site said, “We were told the rescue will be done this morning. Now, due to problem of the rig, it has been delayed. I dont know when will it be over.”

Bilaspur SP Balbir Thakur said that more than 100 police-men and officers are posted at the site since operation was being done around the clock. “There is tremendous pressure on the police as lot of people are visiting the place to get an update on the operation and early rescue of the trapped workers,” he added.

