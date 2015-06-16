Record 3.2 Lakh applications pour in for 54,000 Delhi University UG seats

This year, while the online registrations began on May 28, the sale of offline application forms got underway at eight registration centres on June 5.

Delhi University has received a record of 3.2 lakh applications for admission to its undergraduate courses, an increase of around 50,000 over last year. The registration process for 54,000 seats on offer at DU ended last midnight.

“While over 4 lakh candidates registered, a total of 3,20,799 completed application forms have been received,” said DU’s Media Coordinator and Joint Dean of Students’ Welfare, Malay Neerav. The varsity last year had received a total of 2,74,381 applications.

“While 2,32,049 online applications were received, the number of offline forms was 88,750,” Neerav said, adding that, “11,848 forms have been received for the varsity’s one-of-its- kind four-year B.El.Ed programme, while 17,300 applications have been received for BMS, BBA and BBE programmes”.

Registration for admission also concluded yesterday at St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College, which have a separate admission process by virtue of being minority

institutions. The centralised fitness tests for sports admission will be conducted from June 18 to June 20 at the DU polo ground. The tests will start from 9 A.M. with their results to be uploaded on the DU website. The aspirants will get a certificate which will be valid for all the sports trials to be conducted by individual colleges.

The first cut-off list will be announced on June 25 and will be followed by 6-7 such lists. The candidates will have three days to take admission after the release of each list.

