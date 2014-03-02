Ramdev seeks votes for Modi in the Capital

Ramdev kicked-off his campaign of visiting 500 homes in several parts of Delhi from Paschim Vihar at 8.30 am.

Yoga guru Ramdev went door to door in the Capital Saturday, seeking votes for BJP’s PM candidate Narendra Modi in the New Delhi, north west Delhi and Chandni Chowk constituencies. Ramdev kicked-off his campaign of visiting 500 homes in several parts of Delhi from Paschim Vihar at 8.30 am.

Ramdev, who had said he would ensure 20 crore votes for the BJP, asked people to vote for a stable government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I am going door to door, asking people to vote for Modi in the LS elections so he can get majority and the nation can progress,” he said.

Yoga guru Ramdev, BJP, Narendra Modi

