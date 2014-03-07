Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: SC defers plea against release of convicts

The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned for March 26 the hearing on the Centre’s plea against Tamil Nadu government’s decision of releasing seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A bench led by Chief Justice P Sathasivam deferred the case for a final hearing after the Centre sought time to respond to the state’s reply in which TN claimed it had the authority under the law to remit the jail terms of the convicts. Replying to the Centre’s petition, the state said it was well within its jurisdiction and powers under the Code of Criminal Procedure to decide on the remission, and that the central government’s view was sought on the contentious resolution as a customary process.

The Tamil Nadu government also questioned the maintainability of the Centre’s plea and asked as to why the Centre rushed to the SC instead of replying to the state’s letter seeking its stand on release of the prisoners.

Earlier, the SC had restrained the state from releasing the prisoners who were undergoing life sentence and directed it to maintain status quo. The Court had on February 20 stayed the release of three convicts.

