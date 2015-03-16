Rajasthan assembly on two-day recess to help MLAs assess crop damage

Raje said an additional compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided to kin of those killed in rain-related mishaps in the state.

Following considerable damage to crops due to widespread rains and hailstorms, Rajasthan Assembly will be on a two-day recess beginning Tuesday so that legislators could visit their constituencies to assess the damage.

Chief Whip K L Gurjar told the House that Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which met on Monday, opined to keep the House for two-day recess facilitating the MLAs to visit their constituencies.

The House unanimously agreed to donate one month’s salary to the Calamity Relief Fund for affected farmers across the state.

Anticipating clamour from the Opposition on the issue, CM Raje made a brief appearance in the House to make several key announcements on a re-worked compensation package. The House held a three-hour-long debate on damage to crops, lives and properties due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm where several legislators reported on the rampant losses in their areas.

Raje, also the Leader of the Rajasthan House, announced the package after about three hours of debate by MLAs cutting across party lines on crop damage and loss of lives in rain-related mishaps.

As per the calamity norms, the kin of those killed in rain-related mishaps were given a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh. In addition to this, the state government would provide Rs 1.5 lakh, Raje assured the House.

Now, the next of kin of the deceased would receive a cash compensation of Rs 3 lakh, she said.

Besides, the state government would pay Rs 1 lakh to farmers who lost maximum four goats and sheep, she said, adding, for loss of milk yielding animal such as cow, buffalo, camel, this compensation would be Rs 1.25 lakh.

Under National Calamity Relief Fund (NCRF) norms, till now the compensation was Rs 1,650 per goat or sheep and Rs 16,400 per milk yielding animal, she said.

The state government would soon send a letter to the Centre demanding an increase in the famine relief works from 60 days to 90 days, she said.

The government will consider woes of farmers and try to provide maximum relief and compensation to every victim of recent rains, lightning, hailstorm, she said.

Earlier in his reply after the debate, Calamity and Relief Minister G C Kataria announced that the “girdwari” (crop assessment) in 23 out of 33 districts would be completed, as per the revised schedule, by March 25 and the collectors were asked to take it on war footing.

The compensation against crop damage, loss of animal and maintenance or repair of damaged houses would be completed by April 20, Kataria said.

As of last night, 25 people have lost lives, over 166 cattle and 1,315 livestock animals were killed, the minister said.

Chief Secretary CS Rajan took stock of the situation by holding a video conference meeting with all the divisional commissioners and district collectors.

“All the collectors have been aked to go on field visits to get a ground report on damages caused by rains and it could take a little while in assessing the real situation on the ground.

However, till the girdavari reports are received, the collectors had been allocated compensation from the revolving funds so that the relief work is not hindered,” Raje added.

The state government has decided to raise the maximum drought time limit from 30 days to 90 days tweaking the Calamity Relief Fund norms and is set to write to the Center for increasing it further.

