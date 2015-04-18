Rahul may visit Amethi by April end

After Sunday’s Kisan Rally in Delhi, Rahul is likely begin his campaign against the Modi government from his constituency Amethi, where many projects have been shelved in the past year. He is expected to arrive in Amethi in the last week of April. Party leaders and workers from Amethi will meet party vice-president in Delhi to plan ahead.

“We will all go to Delhi for the rally and later meet Rahulji to prepare a future strategy for agitation in the constituency,” said Yogendra Mishra, district president Amethi.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s team in Amethi has been asked to do a progress check on all the development projects, especially those which were cleared right before the Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, party leaders from Rae Bareli are scheduled to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday to plan an agitation in the constituency. Priyanka is also likely to visit Rae Bareli in the last week of April.

