Radical women’s outfit DeM unfurls Pak flag in Kashmir

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:August 14, 2015 2:25 pm

Radical women’s outfit Dukhtaran-e -Millat (DeM) on Friday unfurled Pakistan’s flag and sang its national anthem on the neighbouring country’s Independence Day.

A group of DeM activists led by Asiya Andrabi had gathered in Bachpora area on the outskirts of the city.

Separatist activists have been hoisting Pakistani flags on August 14 for more than two decades.

In the early days of militancy in Kashmir during 1990s, militant groups like Hizbul Mujahideen would hold full-fledged parades to mark this day.

