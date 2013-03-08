Punjab Police claims to recover 26 kg of heroin worth Rs 130 crore

The Fatehgarh Sahib district police on Thursday claimed to have busted a drug peddling nexus and recovered 26 kg of heroin worth Rs 130 crore in the international market.

The accused have been identified as Anoop Singh Kahlon of Jandu Singha (Jalandhar) and Kulwinder Singh alias Rocky of Nawan Sahar Badala (Mohali),SSP Hardyal Singh Maan told mediapersons,adding that Anoop Singh was the main kingpin in the racket.

They used to smuggle drugs to Europe and North America, said Maan. He added that on March 3,a special barricade was laid at Fatehgarh,where Anoop Singh and Kulwinder Singh were arrested. As many as 540 gram of heroin was recovered from Anoop Singhs possession. Two driving licenses  one from Chandigarh and the other from Moga  an Innova car and Rs 13.86 lakh cash was also found on him. This included Rs 800 in Indian currency,9,045 Canadian dollars,four US dollars and five pounds.

Kulwinder Singh was driving the car. Police recovered four illegal cartridges of 32 bore pistol from him and a gunny bag full of shells of capsules. They used to supply drugs by using the shells, said Mann. He added that preliminary investigation showed that Anoop Singh Kahlon has been residing in Canada along with his family since 1995 and was a truck driver. He had made a strong network of drug peddling not only in the US and Canada but also in European countries. He had created a drug smuggling network in India as well. Rocky helped him to expand his network here, said the SSP.

Rocky used to look after Anoop Singhs flat at Zirakpur,from where the police have recovered 16 kg of heroin. From Rockys car parked outside the flat,10 kg of heroin was recovered,said Maan.

