Protests rock J&K Assembly for second day

MLAs of the opposition parties National Conference and Congress hold small banners and shout slogans inside the well of Jammu &Kashmir Assembly on the first day. Similar protests followed today. (Source: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was rocked by protests for the second day today as opposition members stormed the well of the House demanding adjournment of Question Hour to discuss various issues including regularisation of casual workers.

The opposition members also demanded a discussion of Article 35 A which upholds the unique status of the permanent residents of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yesterday, opposition members had protested over beef ban and other issues in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature with banner-waving MLAs of NC and Congress storming the well, climbing tables and clashing with marshals in the Assembly, leaving a lawmaker and a security staff injured.

National Conference (NC) had raised the issue of beef ban in both the legislative assembly and the legislative council with its leader Omar Abdullah questioning why the PDP-BJP Government approached the Supreme Court when the legislature is “free” to scrap the 1932 provision in the Ranbir Penal Code prohibiting cow slaughter.

The protests had started after the chair in the Assembly and the Council disallowed motions moved by NC seeking suspension of Question Hour over beef ban issue and also by Congress for a discussion on rehabilitation of flood victims and imposition of service tax on helicopter services for Vaishnodevi pilgrims.