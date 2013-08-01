Rural Medical Officers working under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats today alleged that the state health secretary had interfered in the counselling for MD seats in the three government colleges in the state.

Demanding an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the stalling of the counselling twice by a section of government doctors,the rural doctors,under the banner of Rural Medical Services Association,alleged that health secretary Vini Mahajan was misleading the chief minister about their case.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of more than 100 RMOs here this evening,association president Dr Aslam Parvez condemned the actions of Mahajan,who is also the secretary of medical education and research,for opposing 60 per cent PG quota for RMOs.

They demanded that the Chief Minister intervene in the matter as the health secretary had allegedly deliberately delayed counselling for quota seats at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on two occasions.

The association said it would soon hold a dharna outside the secretariat against the alleged involvement of Mahajan in filing a false affidavit and misguiding the CM in all the matters related to the PG quota. The rural doctors said the CM had promised them benefits,but the health secretary was misleading him. They said the secretary is working in connivance with one group of PCMS doctors against the interests of rural doctors.

In protest,the doctors have stopped sending weekly updates on existing diseases,cancer patients,new and existing registered medical practitioners,reports involving PNDT Act among others.

The doctors claimed that 60 per cent PG quota is meant for government doctors working in rural areas so that more doctors could be motivated to reach out to peripheral areas. One RMO is deputed at each dispensary,which caters to seven to 10 villages or 10,000-12,000 people.

