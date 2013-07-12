Probe allegations against Tatkare,says Bombay HC

Bombay High Court (HC) directed the ACB,ED and Raigad district collector Thursday to probe allegations of disproportionate assets against NCP leader and state water resources minister Sunil Tatkare and submit a report by August 14.

Hearing a PIL filed by BJP MP Kirit Somaiya seeking an SIT to investigate the allegations,justices D Y Chandrachud and S C Gupte said when a state cabinet minister amasses huge wealth,it is a matter of investigation and the state government must be more proactive in the probe.

Advocate general D J Khambata submitted reports filed by ACB and the EOW of Mumbai Police. He,however,said certain allegations against Tatkare would have to be probed by ED and the source of his income by the I-T department.

The (ACB and EOW) reports are not saying the allegations are frivolous, justice Chandrachud said.

The court,however,expressed displeasure at a report submitted by the Raigad collector stating that he has asked his tehsildar to look into the allegations pertaining to an industrial unit set up by Tatkare on an agricultural land.

The collector seems to be in the burden of investigating a very senior functionary of the government. But he cannot delegate this to a tehsildar. Tomorrow,the tehsildar will say he has asked his peon to probe the allegations. The collector has not taken serious cognizance of the issue,we expect him to apply his mind.

The court asked if central agencies such as ED,the I-T department and the registrar of companies had taken action in the case. What is ED doing? They have to find out if offence under Prevention of Money Laundering Act is made out, the judge said.

The court said it would first like to accord an opportunity to state government agencies to probe the case.

Somaiya said,In his election affidavit,Tatkare said Keshav Sarange is his gardener. Sarange has nine companies in his name and land was bought through these companies.

Tatkare retorted,The bald and vague allegations of corruption made by the petitioner are motivated and do not in fact make out any case of corruption or of commission of any criminal offences.

