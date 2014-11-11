Prima facie no evidence of bomb blast near NIA camp office: Bidhannagar CP

Police officials investigates at the blast site outside the CRPF camp where the NIA officials are probing Bardhaman blast case main accused Sajid Khan. (Source: PTI photo)

A day after the minor blast near CRPF camp here which housed the camp office of NIA probing the Burdwan blast, Bidhannagar City Police on Tuesday said preliminary probe indicated that there was no evidence of bomb blast and crackers could have been used to play mischief.

“Prima facie there is no evidence of bomb blast as we have not found smell of explosives or remnants. We have found one or two eye witnesses and it is likely that crackers could have been used to play mischief,” Bidhannagar City Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said.

He, however, had said a detailed investigation would be carried out into the incident.

Bidhannagar police officers said that they have already sent samples collected from spot for chemical test.

“We are waiting for the results”, they said.

The police was also looking into CCTV footage at the Technopolis bus stand which is close to the CRPF camp, they said.

Debasish Dhar, Additional Police commissioner, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, last night said that they were suspecting the material used could be a firecracker.

“We are not taking it lightly. A police team has rushed to the spot to inquire into the nature of the explosive material,” Dhar had said.

The anti-terror probe agency situated in the Bidhannagar area in the suburb of the city, is also being used to interrogate Sajid, the mastermind of the Burdwan blast, and other terrorists arrested in connection with the blast.

