Plaza will be completed by year end: Sukhbir

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal Sunday said the entrance plaza in Golden Temple will be dedicated to public by the year end once the ongoing construction work is over.

Sukhbir Singh Badal,who was here along with his wife and Bathinda Member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal to pay obeisance at the Harmandir Sahib,said once completed,the underground plaza will give a big boost to tourism activities at the shrine.

The state-of-art plaza will house world-class auditoriums where the rich cultural heritage of Sikhism will be put on display through an audio-visual information system.

Congratulating Gurdaspur MP Partap Singh Bajwa on his appointment as state Congress chief,Sukhbir invited him to play a significant and vital role in the development of state by playing a constructive role in the initiatives taken by SAD-BJP government.

He added that the change of guard in Congress will not pose any threat to the government. Let him do his job and we will do ours, he added.

Referring to the Tarn Taran incident,where a girl was thrashed by some policemen,Sukhbir said the government is committed to zero-tolerance in crimes against women and based on the inquiry,strict action will be taken against the culprits.

He further said the state Budget for the financial year 2013-13 will be people-friendly.

Cabinet minister Gulzar Singh Ranike was also present on this occasion.

