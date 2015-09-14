Delhi hospitals: Patients in corridors, shortage of test kits

A doctor checks an X-ray in the ER of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Safdarjung Hospital’s medicine wards have two-three patients on some beds and mattresses laid out on the floor. At its emergency, patients are receiving saline fluids sitting on wheelchairs, or waiting on stretchers.

At RML Hospital’s emergency, four patients are receiving treatment on stretchers in the corridor, as a couple of doctors rush in and out of medicine wards to manage the rush. With the corridor filling up, a patient is hooked on to a saline drip in a stretcher laid outside the casualty.

Outside the AIIMS emergency, patients wait on three stretchers as relatives jostle to catch the attention of busy doctors.

At Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, among the hospitals where Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain conducted a surprise inspection Sunday, bamboo sticks have been propped up to hold mosquito nets around beds shared by two-three patients each. Without the nets, a hospital official says, “there is a risk of dengue spreading to staff and other patients”.

The death of seven-year-old Avinash Rout of suspected dengue and his parents’ suicide have prompted a rash of promises from both the Centre and state government of adequate resources to help Delhi fight the disease surge. However, as the number of confirmed cases crosses 1,200 — 428 of them in the first week of September alone — the story across government hospitals is the same.

The Delhi Health Minister, who held a meeting of all divisional commissioners and district magistrates on Sunday, said he had ordered that 1,000 new beds be added within three-four days, and that hospitals together push to arrange more beds. “If need be, beds from doctor’s duty rooms can be arranged.”

The minister also said that sharing of beds could not be avoided in government hospitals, “with existing resources”.

On August 28 too, the Delhi government had issued an order that admission not be refused to any dengue patient on account of lack of beds. Since Avinash’s death, show cause notices have been issued to five private hospitals for reportedly turning away the ailing boy.

However, as a resident doctor on duty at RML Hospital says, what the government is asking is virtually impossible. The hospital recently announced plans to start a 35-bed dengue ward. “From 400-500 patients till August, we are getting 700-800 patients. What will 35 beds do?” the doctor says.

At AIIMS, faculty members have written to the director requesting that elective, planned procedures be put off till the dengue outbreak is addressed, to create space for patients. Last week, after the death of an employee and another employee’s son from dengue, AIIMS had issued an order to its emergency medicine department that employees and their family members not be refused admission.

The Delhi government had in August directed its own 36 hospitals in the Capital, including Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, to postpone all elective or non-emergency surgeries. “Staff from regular operation theatres has been deployed to manage dengue patients. We made it clear that dengue patients should be the first priority,” Dr Charan Singh, in-charge of vector-borne diseases of the Delhi government, says.

But even that is falling short.

Lok Nayak Hospital’s 75-bed fever ward and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital’s 50-bed ward too have two-three patients on every bed. Both hospitals have asked the Delhi government to add more beds.

As a senior Directorate of Health Services official says, that will take time. “We have requests for 200-300 new beds, but it is unlikely the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) can arrange the same this season,” the official says.

With all purchasing powers of hospitals now centralised under this agency, Delhi government hospitals are also reporting shortage of ELISA antigen test kits to confirm dengue diagnosis. “We are sending almost weekly requests, but supplies are not coming. Treatment in dengue is symptomatic, so all high fever cases with dipping platelets and symptoms of dehydration are being treated, but they may not be getting included officially as dengue cases,” a professor at Maulana Azad Medical College says.

Delhi Medical Council (DMC) officers say Avinash’s case had also highlighted the need for an advisory to private hospitals to put off elective procedures and admissions while dengue is at its peak.

“Why should a hospital turn away a critical dengue patient when beds may be vacant in another department? The Delhi government’s order to private hospitals to admit all dengue patients is clearly not enough. They need to be directed to put off elective procedures for now,” says Dr Girish Tyagi, registrar of DMC.

Ashok Aggarwal, member of the Delhi High Court-appointed committee to monitor free treatment for EWS patients in private hospitals, points out that private hospitals have also been compromising rules regarding poor patients. “In our last two inspections, we identified two top corporate hospitals which had put up notices saying their EWS beds were full. We found that in one case all and in another case half the beds had been given to paid patients, who were being treated for dengue or other fevers,” Aggarwal said.

