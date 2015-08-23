Parrikar reviews security situation of J&K

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: August 23, 2015 6:35 pm
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday arrived in Leh as part of his two-day visit to Ladakh region of Jammu and Kasmhir and reviewed the security situation in the state.
The Defence Minister held a high-level meeting of top commanders of the state and reviewed the security situation, cross-border infiltration and border security setup.
“The Defence Minister arrived today in Leh town on his two-day tour to Ladakh region of the state,” Defence sources said.
He arrived in Leh this morning and will leave for Delhi on Monday, the sources said.
Parrikra addressed troops in Leh apart from visiting a DRDO unit in Leh.
He will be received by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lt Gen DS Hooda during the visit.